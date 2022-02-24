Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council, "Russia doesn't recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights that are part of Syria."Full Article
Russia takes issue with Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights and Jerusalem
