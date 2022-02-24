Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty on Thursday of depriving George Floyd of his rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee.Full Article
Three Minneapolis ex-police officers guilty of violating George Floyd's rights
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
