The 13 soldiers were killed after holding out against a Russian naval bombardment on Snake Island, but not before defiantly cursing out the Russian ships.Full Article
Snake Island: 13 Ukraine soldiers tell Russia 'go f*** yourself' in defiant last stand
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Zelenskyy: At Least 137 Ukrainian Soldiers Dead, 316 Injured
Watch VideoExplosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale..
Newsy