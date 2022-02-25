The agency said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area.Full Article
Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl radiation levels rising
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nuclear Agency Sees Chernobyl Radiation Rise After Russian Takeover
Newsy
Watch VideoUkraine’s nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in..
-
Experts in Ukraine report increased but 'not critical' levels of Chernobyl radiation
DNA
-
Businessinsider.co.za | Ukraine says radiation levels around Chernobyl are increasing after fighting there
News24
-
Ukraine says radiation levels around Chernobyl are increasing after Russia captured it
Business Insider
-
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Gamma radiation levels detected at Chernobyl nuclear plant
DNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine nuclear agency reports higher Chernobyl radiation levels due to heavy military equipment
Ukraine's nuclear agency and interior ministry said on Friday they were recording increased radiation levels from the site of the..
Upworthy
Live updates: Nuclear agency finds Chernobyl radiation rise
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis : KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than..
Upworthy