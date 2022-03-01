Poland has estimated that about 350,000 people have crossed its border from Ukraine since last Thursday, while the European Union has emphasized the need to prepare for millions of refugees entering.Full Article
UK could take in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, says Johnson
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sturgeon says UK position on Ukraine refugees isn't enough
ODN
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calls on the UK government to go further in its support for Ukrainian refugees displaced by..
-
News24.com | UK could take in over 200 000 Ukrainian refugees, says Boris Johnson
News24
-
UK to widen access for Ukrainian refugees seeking to join family members
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boris Johnson promises more help for Ukrainian refugees
BBC News
-
UK 'stands ready' to take Ukrainian refugees in 'considerable numbers', PM says
Sky News
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukrainian refugees will be able to join immediate family members in the UK, says PM
Sky News
Immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK as they flee the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Boris..