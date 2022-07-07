Known as the Georgia Guidestones, this mysterious monument has been dubbed by many as "America's Stonehenge," likening it to the similarly enigmatic Stonehenge statue in the United Kingdom.Full Article
Georgia Guidestones: America's Stonehenge destroyed after bombing
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Georgia Guidestones monument is destroyed after explosion
Upworthy
The monument, dubbed "America's Stonehenge," was demolished after an explosive device was detonated at the site, authorities..