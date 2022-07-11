The withdrawal of Kiribati coupled with the growing tension between China and the United States has overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum.Full Article
China tensions, Kiribati's shock withdrawal overshadow Pacific leaders meeting
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S.-China tensions, Kiribati's shock withdrawal overshadow Pacific leaders meeting
Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed..
Japan Today