“The only thing worse than Iran now is Iran with nuclear weapons,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview with Israeli media.Full Article
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort' - President Biden
Biden says US would use military force against Iran as a 'last resort' to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon
Biden has made reviving the 2015 nuclear deal a top priority, but indirect talks to restore the pact have so far failed to produce..
