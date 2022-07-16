Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in 2018 at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in an operation that US intelligence says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved.Full Article
UAE detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi, rights group says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden Says U.S. 'Will Not Walk Away' From Middle East
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States "will not walk away"..