Twelve other states have similar trigger laws. About half of the states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following that ruling.Full Article
West Virginia judge blocks pre-Roe vs Wade abortion ban
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Virginia judge blocks pre-Roe v. Wade ban, allowing abortions to resume in state
The decision, made by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, clears the path for the state's sole abortion clinic to..
USATODAY.com
Abortion clinic goes before judge to challenge WVa ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era..
SeattlePI.com