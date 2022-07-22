Moscow has denied responsibility for the worsening food crisis, blaming instead Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports.Full Article
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia-Ukraine War: Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal
New Zealand Herald
Emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in eastern Ukraine, officials said on Friday, one of..
-
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: A beacon of hope as Ukraine, Russia sign deal to export tons of grain
Indian Express
-
Russia-Ukraine War: UN Chief Reveals Grain Deal Between Warring Nations in Major Diplomatic Breakthrough
HNGN
-
Deal Signed To Get Ukrainian Grain To Global Markets
Eurasia Review
-
Russia Agrees to Let Ukraine Ship Grain, Easing World Food Shortage
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine, Russia Sign U.N. Deal To Export Grain On Black Sea
Newsy
Watch VideoRussia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting..
-
Russia and Ukraine agree deal to resume grain exports
City A.M.
-
‘Beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
Brisbane Times
-
Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Deutsche Welle
-
Ukraine, Russia Sign Deals To End Standoff Over Grain That Threatened World Food Security
Huffington Post