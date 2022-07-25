The probability of death was found to be higher by as much as 50% in COVID patients with severe vitamin D deficiency, while this probability fell to 5% in patients with good levels of the vitamin.Full Article
Vitamin D supplements can help protect patients with new COVID-19 strain
