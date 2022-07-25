Nasrallah details Hezbollah’s abilities, discussing Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles. He said that this gives Hezbollah the ability to prevent Israel or companies from extracting gas from KarishFull Article
Nasrallah says Hezbollah has all of Israel in its missile range -report
