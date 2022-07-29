Ukraine's military intelligence said the prison strike was a "deliberate act of terrorism." The domestic security agency said it had intercepted phone calls which point to Russia being responsible.Full Article
Accusations fly after missile strike kills dozens of Ukrainian POWs
Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame For Deadly Attack On POW Prison
Watch VideoRussia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack..
