"The more people leave [the] Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.Full Article
Ukraine's Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukraine's president has announced a mandatory evacuation of people in the Donetsk region, amid fierce fighting with Russia.
Sky News