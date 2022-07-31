A multination naval exercise in the Pacific Ocean this summer, called RIMPAC, will deploy the four largest drone ships currently operational in the US Navy.Full Article
US speeds up Naval drone development to catch up with Beijing
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast..
SeattlePI.com
Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast..
SeattlePI.com