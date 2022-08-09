China held extensive military exercises off of Taiwan last week and the US are focused on a hypothetical US-China war over the island.Full Article
Washington DC war game maps huge toll of a future US-China war over Taiwan
Jerusalem Post0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Danger Of China’s Strategic Missteps – OpEd
Pelosi’s trip is used as the needed pretext for Beijing to initiate the greater strategic and bellicose actions in forcing..
Eurasia Review
What’s Next After Pelosi’s Trip? – OpEd
The Cross-Strait tensions have been decades in the making, and Pelosi’s decision to defy stark threats and warnings from Beijing..
Eurasia Review