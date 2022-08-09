Multiple injuries, including serious injuries from Israeli gunfire, were reported in clashes throughout the West Bank.Full Article
Palestinian teen killed amid clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A new Israeli operation invading Palestinian territory in the West Bank leaves 19 Palestinians
Rumble
A new Israeli operation invading Palestinian territory in the West Bank leaves 19 Palestinians detained on charges of..
-
Israel’s ‘Tactical Victory’ In Gaza Will Be Short-Lived – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting
IndiaTimes
Advertisement
More coverage
Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes, arrests militant suspects in West Bank
Rumble
Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes on Saturday, prompting Palestinian retaliatory rocket fire as Israeli forces broadened their..