The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.Full Article
At least 40 killed, 45 injured in church fire in Egypt
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Egypt church fire kills at least 40: sources
Rumble
Two security sources say an electrical fire at a Coptic church in Giza has killed at least 40 people and wounded scores. About..
-
41 dead after fire in packed Cairo church during morning service
Belfast Telegraph
-
Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church
Upworthy
-
Dozens dead in Egypt church fire: Security sources
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Dozens killed in Egypt church fire
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Dozens die in Coptic church fire in Egypt
Deutsche Welle
A fire in a Coptic Christian church in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, has killed at least 41 people.