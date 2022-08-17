While TikTok has banned paid political ads since 2019, campaign strategists have skirted the ban by paying influencers to promote political issues.Full Article
TikTok to clamp down on paid political posts by influencers ahead of US midterms
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for safeguarding the U.S...
SeattlePI.com
U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for safeguarding the U.S...
SeattlePI.com