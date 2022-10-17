Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.Full Article
EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Air Defense Is A Top Priority For Ukraine As Russia Continues Attacks
Newsy
Watch VideoUkrainian officials reported a barrage of Iranian suicide drones on Kyiv, Ukraine, in Russia's latest attack nearly..
-
Amirabdollahian Insists No Iranian-Made Weapons Given To Russia For Use In Ukraine War
Eurasia Review
-
Iran is slowly entrenching itself as a player in the Ukraine war
Upworthy
-
The Future Of Iranian-Ukrainian Relations – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine Moves To Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Scrutinizing US Overtures To Uzbekistan And Tajikistan – Analysis
Politico recently reported the U.S. government is attempting to barter the aircraft formerly belonging to the Afghan military..
Eurasia Review
A New Climate For Peace: How Europe Can Promote Environmental Cooperation Between Gulf Arab States And Iran – Analysis
By Cinzia Bianco*
*Introduction*
The Middle East is one of the regions of the world most exposed to climate..
Eurasia Review