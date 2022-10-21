The committee is seeking a wide range of documents from Trump that would detail communications he may have had over a period of several months leading up to the Jan. 6 riot.Full Article
Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 US Capitol riot panel
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Rumble
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of..
-
Explained: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
NPR
-
Former US president Donald Trump summoned to testify before January 6 Capitol riot panel
Zee News
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
Upworthy
-
Donald Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 US Capitol riot panel
Sydney Morning Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Sen. Graham Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Georgia Testimony
Newsy
Watch VideoU.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify..