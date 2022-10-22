Russia will 'examine' situations in which civilians that are ill-suited to combat service were drafted into the Russian military, an official reportedly said.Full Article
Russia to send some 10,000 mobilized troops home from Ukraine - report
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops in Crimea aiding Russia with drones, says intelligence report
Sky News
British and US intelligence says the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is on the ground in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on..
-
The 2022 World Cup: Qatar’s Make-Or-Break Moment – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Russia Launches More Airstrikes Against Ukrainian Cities
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation, calls West 'satanic'
A defiant Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swath of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony Friday,..
Rumble
'No end in sight' to the war in Ukraine warns minister
Defence minister James Heappey admits that there is "no end in sight" to the war in Ukraine and praises the "courage" of Ukrainian..
ODN