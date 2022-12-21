During Zelensky's visit, the US is set to approve the delivery of advanced Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.Full Article
Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kremlin: Zelensky’s US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war
Belfast Telegraph
Russian officials on Thursday derided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wartime visit to the United States, claiming in..
-
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine will have unimaginable result: Russian envoy
Upworthy
-
Zelenskiy makes first trip abroad since Russia-Ukraine war began, meets Joe Biden in Washington; Moscow reacts
Zee News
-
Americans ‘Have Stood Proudly’ With Ukrainians, Biden Tells Zelenskyy
Eurasia Review
-
Zelenskyy Visiting US For Talks With Biden, Address To Congress
Eurasia Review