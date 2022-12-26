Hundreds of national guard troops were assisting local first responders and state police on Monday as crews rescued people trapped in homes and cars.Full Article
Powerful blizzard kills at least 25 people around Erie County
'One For the Ages': Stunning Videos From Buffalo Show Impact of Historic Blizzard as Death Toll Rises to 25
Local officials in Erie County, New York reported at least 25 people had died as a result of the historic winter storm that blasted..
At Least 18 Die As Monster Storm Brings Rain, Snow, Cold Across U.S.
Watch VideoMillions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has..
Winter Storm Batters U.S. Power, Snarling Christmas Travel
Watch VideoA battering winter storm left 1.7 million homes and businesses without power across the United States on Saturday, as..
