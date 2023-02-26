The months-long struggle for Bakhmut has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia's year-old invasion.Full Article
Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukraine updates: Kyiv denies Russian forces captured Yahidne
Deutsche Welle
Moscow's mercenary Wagner group has been "unsuccessful" in seizing several areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's..
-
Cautious Optimism One Year Into The Ukraine War – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
The Case For Diplomacy In Ukraine – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine War: Will Russia Declare Another Round Of Mobilization? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Biden Reportedly Plans $2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package Ahead Of Feared Russian Offensive
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
President Vladimir Putin promises more ‘advanced’ weapons for Russian army
euronews (in English)
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called Russia's military a guarantor of national stability, promising to boost arms production..
-
How Is The West Going To Protect Its Huge Oil Investments In Western Kazakhstan Against Russia? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Putin’s War In The Context Of World Meetings – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Russia’s Suspension Of New START Treaty – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Beyond ‘Napoleonic Imperium’: Fallout Of The Ukraine War – OpEd
Eurasia Review