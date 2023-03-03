The US State Department creates an annual report on terrorism around the world. The 2021 report was released this week.Full Article
US State Department releases terrorism report for 2021
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Muslims Under The British Raj Chose Pakistan And Not ‘Akhand’ Bharat? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The idea of ‘Akhand’ (Undivided) Bharat (India) originated with Chanakya who is credited for writing the masterpiece..
-
A Nanny State Idiocracy: When Government Thinks It Knows Best – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Maldives: Persistent Threat – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Al-Qaeda-Iran Tactical Alliance Exposed In UN Report On Terror Group’s ‘De-Facto Leader’ Saif Al-Adel – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
India’s Anti-Encroachment Campaign In Kashmir: Serious Breach Of International Law – OpEd
Eurasia Review