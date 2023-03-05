China hopes that it can manage economic and demographic hurdles by rolling out a huge army that will be able to bully its neighbors, including South Korea and Japan.Full Article
China military spending, Russia’s war show readiness to confront West - analysis
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Havana Syndrome: Directed Attack Or Cricket Noise?
Eurasia Review
By Jerry L. Mothershead, Zygmunt F. Dembek, Todd A. Hann, Christopher G. Owens, and Aiguo Wu*
In late 2016, 21 American..
-
Despite The Odds, Multilateral Cooperation Has Helped Secure Global Food Security – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Repair, Replace, Reimburse: Sustaining A European Tank Coalition For Ukraine – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
The Great US-China Tech Decoupling: Perils Of Techno-Nationalism – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
China’s Space Success Is Ready To Launch With Or Without Foreign Partners – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Scholz Urges China Not To Arm Russia As US Explores Sanctions
Eurasia Review
(EurActiv) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday (2 March) urged China not to send weapons to help Russia’s war in Ukraine..
-
Reasons For The Peril Of A Russia-Ukraine Stalemate – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Saudi Arabia’s Quandary: The End Of The Petrodollar – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
China’s Spy Balloon Marks Beginning Of End To Beijing’s Global Soft Power Sway – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Kazakhstan: At The Crossroads And In The Crosshairs – Analysis
Eurasia Review