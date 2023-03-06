Yevgeny Prigozhin had said on Friday that his units had "practically surrounded Bakhmut", where fighting has intensified in the past week.Full Article
Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
The mercenary boss complained that Moscow had not delivered the ammunition his forces were promised.
Brisbane Times