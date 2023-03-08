Francis stressed the differences between men and women but called for 'equality in diversity' on 'a playing field open to all players.'Full Article
Pope says equal opportunities for women are key to a better world
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unleashing Our Region’s Most Untapped Potential: Harnessing The Digital Age To Empower Women And Girls – OpEd
New technologies and innovations are reshaping our world and its future, often at a dizzying pace. Yet women and girls continue to..
Eurasia Review
Daters have a 'reality gap' about gender equality, Bumble says
It's Women's History Month in the U.S., and what better way to celebrate than with the cold, hard truth? According to Bumble's..
Mashable