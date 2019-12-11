Global  

$150 mattress? Chinese 'dumping' disrupts U.S. bedding industry and brings a crackdown

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Dozens of Chinese companies flooded the American market with super-low-priced mattresses in recent years, selling them to retailers for as low as $18.
