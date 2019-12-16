Procrastinate much? Target says you can drive up, drop by and get delivery on Xmas Eve Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Most Target stores will open their doors at 7 a.m. and not close them until midnight through Dec. 23. Delivery is also available on Christmas Eve

