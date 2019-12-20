Global  

New Pain for Boeing: United Pulls 737 Max

Newsmax Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
United Airlines says the Boeing 737 Max has been pulled from its flight schedule until June, the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer. The developments follow Boeing's announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January. It did...
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing To Halt Production Of 737 Max In January

Boeing To Halt Production Of 737 Max In January 00:28

 Boeing is cutting production of the grounded 737 Max in January, CBSN reported.

