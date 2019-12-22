Last-minute holiday shopping? Here's when Best Buy, Walmart, Costco are open Christmas Eve

The Gwandalorian. Enduring last minute holiday shopping like... https://t.co/0Sd0Kg3PHd 15 seconds ago

Mario Griffiths Shout out to @amazonca for making my last minute holiday shopping a breeze #samedaydelivery 55 seconds ago

Developer Insider Procrastinators, rejoice! Last minute US holiday deals available now at Microsoft Store #Holiday Shopping… https://t.co/U2zKAFZiwY 59 seconds ago

Rebekah & Norberto We will be in the studio tomorrow from 10am to 3pm for your last minute shopping needs! Tea towels, t-shirts, hoodi… https://t.co/ycjyxvB3F5 6 minutes ago

KBTX Weather Sunday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Cold 30s & patchy areas of fog are waiting for your morning commute / early Chris… https://t.co/eSu4yTNPRH 9 minutes ago