What's open Christmas Day? The list includes CVS, Starbucks and 7-Eleven — but not Walmart

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
What's open on Christmas 2019? For stores, CVS, Walgreens and convenience stores. For restaurants, select Starbucks and Dunkin' are open Wednesday.
News video: Here Are Some Stores and Restaurants Open on Christmas

Here Are Some Stores and Restaurants Open on Christmas 00:51

 Whether you need that Starbucks macchiato or Benadryl from CVS, we have you covered with a list of stores open on Christmas day. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Maine Church To Open Christmas Day For Anyone In Need [Video]Maine Church To Open Christmas Day For Anyone In Need

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday [Video]Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

We have a list of malls that will be open on Christmas Eve.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is also the third day of Hanukkah. Some transit service in the area also has reduced service on...
Last-minute holiday shopping? Here's when Best Buy, Walmart, Costco are open Christmas Eve

When are stores open Christmas Eve? What grocery stores are open late? Find out Christmas Eve store hours for Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, Apple and more.
