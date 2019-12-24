Global  

Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Advance Auto Parts has acquired the DieHard brand for $200 million from Sears' owner Transformco. DieHard batteries will be sold at both chains.
Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears said Monday that it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise...
SeattlePI.com

Sears sells DieHard brand

Sears Holding Corp. is selling its DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $200 million. The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters,...
bizjournals

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million - ABC News - https://t.co/0VSbRZSzB0 via @ABC 5 hours ago

CarConcerns

Car Concerns Radio! Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million - #autos - https://t.co/5d38OHWeCd via @detroitnews 6 hours ago

beaconjournal

Akron Beacon Journal After closing hundreds of stores in 2019, Transformco, the owner of Sears and Kmart stores, has sold one of the com… https://t.co/VEl1u45CKT 9 hours ago

ChiBizJournal

Chi Business Journal The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters and battery cables, flashlights and windshield wip… https://t.co/d50cb0gzv2 12 hours ago

markgcarpenter

Mark Carpenter Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million https://t.co/uYzuuAHB0H sad to see the company tha… https://t.co/FWnqXRHog9 19 hours ago

DrDavidKass

David Kass Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/EIwkGOajRc 21 hours ago

al_tubinas

Al Tubinas Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/TxI4oSawBI 1 day ago

tomcox60

Tom Cox RT @CTVNews: Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for US$200 million https://t.co/Q4FSO2oZO4 https://t.co/my2ZAwN1R9 1 day ago

