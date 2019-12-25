Gary Dinges RT @USATODAYmoney: Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day. Contact your closest location before heading out as… 45 minutes ago USA TODAY Money Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day. Contact your closest location before heading o… https://t.co/vkAIlvfMou 54 minutes ago Dawn Hargrove These businesses are open Christmas Day: McDonald’s, Macaroni Grill, Starbucks and more https://t.co/IgcGztiBuE 1 hour ago haley. just got yelled at by a customer because it’s christmas eve & everything is closed early. like sorry ur right i’ll… https://t.co/ysQvVdpgjI 3 hours ago Visit Champaign Lots of businesses close up shop for Christmas, but these restaurants are staying open to make sure you get a great… https://t.co/ez3OQiZXX0 14 hours ago The Young Angry Server @jawshcrespo_ These businesses act like they just don’t have another 364. If you’re really top notch you don’t need… https://t.co/EJNpJIrcbb 23 hours ago Melanie Brockway Heartbreaking. So impressed by these schools, their staff volunteering, and the businesses supporting them... what… https://t.co/tzqQu4tiTa 3 days ago olιvιa ❄️ It makes me so sad that some of these places that do not need to be open on Christmas are open 😔🙄 It’s one day out… https://t.co/JcLnyuZzX7 1 week ago