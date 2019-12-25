|
What restaurants are open Christmas? Starbucks, IHOP, Denny's and Dunkin' among options
Most restaurant chains will be closed for Christmas but many Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' will be open, along with Denny's and Waffle House.
