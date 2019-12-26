Post-Christmas sales 2019: When stores open Thursday for returns and more holiday shopping

US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online. Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard. The holiday shopping season is a...
Amid a blockbuster Black Friday and as Cyber Monday kicks off with a bang, some retailers are feeling the virtual cracks as more consumers forgo the crowds and shop online, causing strain on websites -..