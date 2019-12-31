Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greyhound offers free bus tickets home to runaway kids

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Bus company partners with National Runaway Safeline in giving a lift to young people wishing to go home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MatthewSeufer

Matthew C Seufer Greyhound bus company offers free tickets home for runaway kids https://t.co/IqTVNnbetZ 26 seconds ago

toddallen303

Todd Allen Love this. https://t.co/oEf3HdC45A 1 minute ago

Dana_Dunes

Dana Dunes RT @ABC: People ages 12-21 are eligible to call the NRS helpline for a Home Free ticket. https://t.co/48NAjLGHx8 2 minutes ago

LuvTheLightning

⚡️Vasy Is My Tampa Bae ⚡️ RT @FOX13News: The Home Free program provides free bus tickets to runaway kids between the ages of 12 to 21 who would like to be reunited w… 4 minutes ago

Unkle_Monkee

Richard Furlong, Rick for Short RT @ChelseyABC13: Please Share: This is the time of year to be with family. https://t.co/nt8pSmyA2P 4 minutes ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Greyhound offers free bus tickets for runaway kids to get home to families https://t.co/cBfty7Uo5o #SmartNews 5 minutes ago

KolbertReport

The Kolbert Report RT @fox35orlando: SPREAD THE WORD: The Home Free program provides free bus tickets to runaway kids between the ages of 12 to 21 who would l… 5 minutes ago

nnins

Northern Neck Insurance Company RT @CBS6: Greyhound is reminding families around the country that it offers free bus tickets to help runaway children make it home safely.​… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.