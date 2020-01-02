Airbus Ousts Boeing as Top Jet Maker

Airbus has become the world's largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled U.S. rival Boeing, airport and tracking sources said.

