How did Carlos Ghosn escape? Was former Nissan CEO stuffed in a musical instrument box?

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The brazen escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has immediately prompted speculation over how he pulled off the international caper.
News video: Former Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn confirms he has left Japan

Former Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn confirms he has left Japan 04:00

 Ghosn, who is facing trial in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, says he is in Lebanon.

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn [Video]Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Carlos Ghosn: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Japan

Carlos Ghosn denies charges of financial misconduct as head of global automotive giant
Independent

Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement

The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in...
Reuters


DTSutton

David Thomas Sutton #Breaking News: Interpol seeks former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled from Japan to Lebanon in an escape… https://t.co/1yoFsDaMz5 1 minute ago

SaucedbySally

SaucedbySally RT @CBCNews: An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail and fled Japan. https://t.co/wul… 2 minutes ago

u2biker

Dog Turkey Arrests, INTERPOL Issues International Warrant On Former Nissan Chairman 'Carlos Ghosn'... DoG https://t.co/AdETRSO5Fu 3 minutes ago

Atdcarshows

Autotestdrivers.com 🇺🇸 RT @Autotestdrivers: Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Has Escaped From Japan: In a dramatic and much hyped-up escape from the country where… 3 minutes ago

CtrlAltComputer

Rimauld Batron How did Carlos Ghosn escape? Was former Nissan CEO stuffed in a musical instrument box? https://t.co/yrgIUSWBHO 3 minutes ago

Autotestdrivers

Autotestdrivers.com Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Has Escaped From Japan: In a dramatic and much hyped-up escape from the country whe… https://t.co/Q1hNOF1W0C 6 minutes ago

Ben_s214

Ben Scott TIME: Lawyer Of Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Said His Escape Is 'Unforgivable' | TIME. https://t.co/gH4qTkLKpz (透過 @GoogleNews17 minutes ago

MKeefephot

Matt Keefe @darksecretplace I bet some former Mossad operators helped Carlos Ghosn(Nissan) escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey. 18 minutes ago

