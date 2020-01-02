Global  

Illinois's Legal Cannabis Sales Reach $3.2 Million on First Day

Newsmax Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Illinois’ first day of recreational cannabis reached almost $3.2 million in sales with 77,128 transactions, according to state officials.
News video: Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois

 CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana either to smoke or in the form of edibles.

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana [Video]Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

As Legal Cannabis Arrives in Illinois, All Eyes on Success of Massive Rollout [Video]As Legal Cannabis Arrives in Illinois, All Eyes on Success of Massive Rollout

The scale and speed of Illinois’ adult-use launch, as well as the scope of its equity provisions, has earned it a reputation as a pioneer in U.S. cannabis legalization.

Reports: Illinois Recreational Marijuana Sales Total $3.2 Mln On First Day

Illinois generated $3.2 million in recreational marijuana sales on Wednesday, January 1, the first day of legal adult-use marijuana sales in the state, according...
More than $3m worth of cannabis sold in Illinois on first day of legalisation

'A significant portion of these dollars will go into rebuilding communities hardest hit by the war on drugs,' says state lawmaker. 'I'm framing my first gram,'...
