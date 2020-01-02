Illinois's Legal Cannabis Sales Reach $3.2 Million on First Day

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana either to smoke or in the form of edibles.
'A significant portion of these dollars will go into rebuilding communities hardest hit by the war on drugs,' says state lawmaker. 'I'm framing my first gram,'... Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News •Chicago S-T •SeattlePI.com
