Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-Google Executive Ross LaJeunesse: Company Caved to China

Newsmax Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse is ripping the company and claiming it put profits over human rights in business dealings with China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday. 1. *Google's former head of international relations, Ross LaJeunesse, says he was...
Business Insider

Former Google Exec Says He Was Forced Out for Opposing Company's Pivot to Evil

Former Google Exec Says He Was Forced Out for Opposing Company's Pivot to EvilA onetime top Google executive, former head of international relations Ross LaJeunesse, is now publicly alleging that the company abandoned its “Don’t be...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.