Bill Gates Pushes for Higher Taxes on Rich as Wealth Soars

Newsmax Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates started the last decade worth more than $50 billion and with a pledge to donate large parts of his fortune to charity.
Elizabeth Warren Offers to Explain Wealth Tax Plan to Bill Gates [Video]Elizabeth Warren Offers to Explain Wealth Tax Plan to Bill Gates

Bill Gates Opposes Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax Plan. The Microsoft founder shared his views Wednesday at The New York Times DealBook Conference. I’ve paid over $10 billion in taxes. I’ve..

'The rich should pay more' — Bill Gates calls for higher taxes on the wealthy in New Year's Eve blog post

'The rich should pay more' — Bill Gates calls for higher taxes on the wealthy in New Year's Eve blog post** · *Bill Gates, the world's second richest person under Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wants rich people to pay higher taxes.* · *"We've updated our tax...
Business Insider

AnyPollApp

Any Poll Bill Gates Pushes for Higher Taxes on Rich as Wealth Soars https://t.co/DTbeHVpInO 47 minutes ago

ChrisHatt11

Chris Hattingh It's awful to see someone feel so bad for their success, and to call for others to also be punished more, the more… https://t.co/lefYSXG7vx 6 hours ago

MrCellaneous

MrCellaneous RT @TechCentral: WORLD | Bill Gates pushes for far higher taxes on the rich https://t.co/0B4Ln0Jo7h https://t.co/rQ2ZVsJSdS 7 hours ago

TechCentral

TechCentral WORLD | Bill Gates pushes for far higher taxes on the rich https://t.co/0B4Ln0Jo7h https://t.co/rQ2ZVsJSdS 7 hours ago

