This is why everyone is talking about Dr. Phil's house

SJC 🇺🇸 #KAG 🇺🇸 PROUD 🇺🇸TRUMP2020🇺🇸 RT @HappyHarryMedia: Australian bush fire disaster - Why is everyone blaming Climate Change? It's got nothing to do with climate change. It… 1 minute ago

WoW makes me go WoW RT @seokdeuxtyong: everyone’s talking about ‘fluid dancing’ and this is all that I can think about https://t.co/PlsGCUOVIn 1 minute ago

HELLO RT @LeftwardSwing: As everyone talks about Iran, there's a huge powder keg being ignored. Republicans have asked SCOTUS to look at Roe vs… 1 minute ago

🌊 Negative Tendencies🎸🎸 RT @ThePlumLineGS: Every Senate Democrat (except for one who was absent) voted for the Udall bill, which would have required Congressional… 2 minutes ago

. RT @ToriReloaded: Everyone is talking about a potential WWIII. With who's allies? All of our allies won't be picking up the phone and cutti… 4 minutes ago

Felix Justin literally posted a picture of him being on the top in the billboard charts and bts was also there and everyo… https://t.co/fuggDykvbB 4 minutes ago

Tylervincentaberi RT @whaattaafoxx: This is complete BULLYING. Ok I understand paying for someone’s meal but when that person walks around all day talking ab… 5 minutes ago