Qantas Named World's Safest Airline, Garuda Most Punctual

Newsmax Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The world’s safest and most punctual airlines are in the Asia Pacific region.
Aeroflot Leads Europe’s Mega Airlines in OTP, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020

Aeroflot Leads Europe’s Mega Airlines in OTP, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, today released the results of the OAG Punctuality League 2020, a...
Business Wire

Garuda Indonesia is the Most Punctual Airline in the World

Garuda Indonesia is the Most Punctual Airline in the WorldSINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, has released the results of its annual Punctuality League 2020, the...
Business Wire


