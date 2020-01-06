Global  

What escalating tension between Iran and the US means for oil prices

MoneyWeek Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The tension between the US and Iran is unlikely to mean all-out war in the Middle East. But markets may be getting a little too complacent about its effect on the oil price, says John Stepek.

News video: Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst 03:14

 Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel.

Oil Prices Climb Sharply After Iran Launches Attacks

After the Pentagon reported Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against the bases in Iraq that house American troops, oil prices shot up sharply...
Oil jumps as Iran rocket strike on U.S. forces jolts markets

Oil prices jumped to their highest in months on Wednesday after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general...
