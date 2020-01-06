The weighted blanket everyone is obsessed with is at its lowest price ever Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Now's the best time to get the weighted blanket everyone's been talking about, as Target is selling the cult-favorite Gravity Blanket for its lowest price ever.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Your One-Stop Holiday Gifting Headquarters Running from store to store, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can get a little overwhelming. Let Bed Bath & Beyond do the heavy lifting this season! Stephanie Brown joins us from Bed.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:18Published on December 16, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this