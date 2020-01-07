Global  

Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Biden With Plan to Bolster Bankruptcy Rights

Elizabeth Warren rolled out a plan Tuesday to restore bankruptcy protections repealed in a 2005 law championed by Joe Biden, taking an implicit shot at the Democratic presidential front-runner just weeks before the first nominating contests next month.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Joe Biden Should Appear Before Senate If There is ‘Lawfully Issued’ Subpoena

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Joe Biden should appear before Congress if he is subpoenaed, but noted the discussion is...
Warren's new bankruptcy plan may spark a clash with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation’s consumer bankruptcy system if elected president, returning to her political roots...
